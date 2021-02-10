Academy Fellow recognised internationally in celebration of women and girls in science

Professor Martina Stenzel has received a 2021 IUPAC Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering Award. Photo: UNSW Sydney

Academy Fellow Professor Martina Stenzel has been internationally recognised as one of the most distinguished women in chemistry by the International Union for Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). She was listed alongside eleven other female chemists from around the world to receive the 2021 IUPAC Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering Award earlier this week.

“An award like the 2021 IUPAC Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering Awards showcases the achievements of 12 female scientists, but behind that is an army of brilliant female researchers in every country that make their impact every day,” says Professor Stenzel, from UNSW Sydney.

“We are just representing the incredible talent that is available in every country, but it is time that this talent receives the support, mentorship and recognition it deserves.”

Professor Stenzel is a renowned polymer chemist and has been the chair of the Academy’s National Committee for Chemistry since 2017. She was elected to the fellowship of the Academy in 2018.

“Martina has given so much to the Australian chemistry community, not only through her cutting-edge research, but also as a mentor to many, and as Chair of the National Committee for Chemistry,” says Professor Elizabeth New from the University of Sydney, who assisted in nominating Professor Stenzel to IUPAC. “I am delighted to see that her contributions are recognised through this award.”

This is the eleventh year of the IUPAC Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering Award, which was launched during the International Year of the Chemistry in 2011 and is awarded every two years. It recognises women in chemistry contributing to the field through scientific research, education, and leadership in their communities. The announcement comes ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on 11 February.