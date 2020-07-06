Academy strengthens partnership with CSIRO to champion research

Scientists are encouraged to submit articles for publication in the CSIRO journals, supporting Australian science content and publishing. Photo: CSIRO

The Academy and CSIRO have signed a new five-year partnership agreement, strengthening their long-term commitment to Australian science as part of the global research enterprise.

The two organisations have long cooperated to publish the CSIRO-owned journals of scientific research which are published by CSIRO Publishing, an editorially independent not-for-profit business unit of CSIRO.

“This latest agreement recognises the joint commitment of the Academy and CSIRO in advocating for and advancing open science, and the importance of diversity and inclusion in science,” said Academy Chief Executive, Anna-Maria Arabia.

“The ongoing partnership we have with CSIRO enables the Academy to contribute to CSIRO’s journals of scientific research, and to discussions about scientific and academic publishing.”

Editorial policy for the journals is developed by a Board of Standards, which is jointly chaired by CSIRO and the Academy.

“The current chairs are CSIRO’s Professor Lynne Cobiac and Academy Fellow Professor Max Coltheart, both of whom bring enormous experience and vision to the roles,” Ms Arabia said.

Academy Fellows and other scientists are encouraged to submit articles for publication in the CSIRO journals, supporting Australian science content and publishing.

The scientific journals covered by the agreement are:

Animal Production Science

Australian Journal of Botany

Australian Journal of Chemistry

Australian Journal of Zoology

Australian Systematic Botany

Crop and Pasture Science

Environmental Chemistry

Functional Plant Biology

Invertebrate Systematics

Marine and Freshwater Research

Pacific Conservation Biology

Reproduction, Fertility and Development

Soil Research

Wildlife Research

Find out more about CSIRO’s journals of scientific research. CSIRO Publishing supports both ‘Green’ and ‘Gold’ Open Access to help authors reach the broadest audience and to enable unrestricted access to scholarly research. All Open Access articles undergo the same rigorous peer review as those published under a subscription model.