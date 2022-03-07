Australian Academy of Science statement on current conflict in Ukraine

The Australian Academy of Science condemns in the harshest possible terms the unprovoked and unlawful military aggression by Russia on the sovereign country of Ukraine. What the world is witnessing at this time is completely unacceptable and reprehensible. The Academy stands by the people of Ukraine, and in particular the Ukrainian scientific community.

Diplomacy, dialogue and good will are tested ways to try and resolve serious conflicts such as this one. We call for this to happen immediately before more innocent civilians on both sides are severely impacted or lose their lives.

We applaud those in the scientific community in Russia who have spoken against the war on Ukraine and trust that they will not be impacted by expressing their human right to do so.

Academies of science around the world will continue to speak out and work through the umbrella of science and technology to bring peace, harmony, and prosperity in the world. The Australian Academy of Science is in absolute support of the International Science Council and the InterAcademy Partnership statements on this war because of the severe outcomes that the conflict will have on the research and academic community.

Read the Internation Science Council statement.

Read the Interacademy Partnership statement.