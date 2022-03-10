Australian scientists’ leading research recognised with Academy awards

Twenty researchers from around Australia have been recognised by the Australian Academy of Science today, receiving prestigious honorific awards for their contributions to the advancement of science at the early, mid and career level.

The awarded research includes the use of gas-eating microorganisms to make sustainable animal foods, understanding how our wetlands respond to a changing climate, revealing serious complications in carbon capture, and how genetics can influence our choice in partners.

Professor Steve Simpson AC FAA FRS receives the Macfarlane Burnet Medal and Lecture – one of the Academy’s top awards – for his revolutionary research into locust swarming, spanning all the way from the brains of individual locusts to continental-scale migration patterns.

This work led to a ground-breaking framework for nutrition research which has since been applied to a wide range of organisms and used to tackle problems from aquaculture and conservation biology to the dietary effects on obesity and ageing.

Professor Andrew Roberts, the recipient of the 2022 Mawson Medal and Lecture, is recognised for his fundamental contributions to paleomagnetism, allowing scientists to use the geological record to reconstruct global plate tectonic movements and to understand variations in Earth’s magnetic field through its history.

His world-leading research, using environmental magnetism to understand climate change, has led to significant understanding of African monsoon dynamics, sea level variations, and Arctic and Antarctic glacial history.

Professor Rebecca Guy FAHMS, a mid-career researcher, receives the Gustav Nossal Medal for Global Health for her public health work for vulnerable and remote communities, such as point-of-care testing for STIs and COVID-19, and HIV self-tests that can be done at home.

Early-career researcher Associate Professor Jenny Fisher receives the Anton Hales Medal for her research into how trace gases such as mercury and other pollutants are transported and distributed through the atmosphere, which informs the management of air pollution as well as climate modelling.

President of the Australian Academy of Science, Professor John Shine, said this year’s awardees are blazing a trail for science both locally and globally.

“The award recipients have made a significant contribution to the research enterprise and the impact of their research will continue for years to come.

“They have distinguished themselves and the whole of Australian science, and the Academy is proud to support their outstanding contributions.”

Award recipients

The Academy’s 2022 honorific awards go to:

Premier honorific awards

Macfarlane Burnet Medal and Lecture—Professor Steve Simpson AC FAA FRS, University of Sydney

Ruby Payne-Scott Medal and Lecture—Dr Liz Dennis AC FAA FTSE, Dr Liz Dennis, CSIRO Agriculture and Food (Canberra)

Career honorifics

Mid-career honorifics

Gustav Nossal Medal for Global Health—Professor Rebecca Guy FAHMS, University of New South Wales Sydney

Nancy Millis Medal for Women in Science—Professor Vanessa Peterson, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (Lucas Heights)

Early-career honorifics

The awards will be presented at the Academy's event, Science at the Shine Dome 2022, in November.

Award nominations now open for 2023

Know an amazing Australian scientist? Nominate them for an award!

Nominations are now open for the Academy’s 2023 honorific awards, research conferences, research awards and travelling fellowships.