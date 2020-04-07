Australia’s leading scientists respond to the release of Government’s modelling data

Tuesday, 7 April

The Australian Academy of Science is encouraged by indications that National Cabinet will make public future models based on Australian data on a regular basis.

To allow the valuable knowledge of the scientific community to be brought to bear in what is complex and unchartered territory, transparency regarding the scientific inputs to National Cabinet decisions, and the deliberations of the Australian Health Principal Protection Committee is vital.

The release of the scientific evidence base will show the role of science in informing key decisions and in turn build trust, confidence and compliance amongst the community.

The Doherty Institute papers that have been released today are being reviewed by discipline experts within the Academy’s Fellowship. The scientific process which we have relied on for hundreds of years has shown us that peer review and interrogation of data, leads to the best possible evidence base to inform decision making.

In analysing the evidence as it is gradually made public, we encourage the media and the community to engage with experts, rather than be led by opinion. In addition to the Academy of Science Fellowship, a national COVID-19 Expert Database was developed as a collaborative effort amongst Australia’s leading academies and is available and searchable at https://www.science.org.au/covid19/experts. More than 550 experts have registered for the database since its launch last Friday.

In addition to developing and hosting Australia’s COVID-19 Expert Database, the Australian Academy of Science is supporting the national response to COVID-19 through the production of informative and fact checked video content.