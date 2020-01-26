Fellows recognised in 2020 Australia Day honours

(L to R: Professor Robyn Williams, Professor Rachel Webster, Emeritus Professor Anthony Guttmann, Dr Brian Walker and Professor Anthony Thomas)

Five Academy Fellows are among the Australians recognised in the 2020 Australia Day Honours List.

Professor Anthony Thomas received the highest honour, appointed a Companion in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AC), which recognises ‘eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Australia or to humanity at large.’

Companion of the Order of Australia (AC)

Professor Anthony Thomas AC FAA—For eminent service to scientific education and research, particularly in the field of nuclear and particle physics, through academic leadership roles.

Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)

Dr Brian Walker AO FAA FTSE—For distinguished service to science, particularly to ecosystem ecology and research, and to professional scientific bodies.

Professor Rachel Webster AO FAA—For distinguished service to education in the field of astrophysics, to astronomical research, and to young women scientists.

Professor Robyn Williams AO FAA—For distinguished service to science as a journalist, radio presenter and author, and to education.

Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

Emeritus Professor Anthony Guttmann AM FAA FTSE—For significant service to the mathematical sciences, and to education.