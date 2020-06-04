Global Science TV launches 1st episode—Can the world tackle climate change with COVID-19 urgency?

The coronavirus pandemic has proven the world is capable of a global response to address a crisis. But why haven’t we seen the same type of swift action on climate change? And can we expect our leaders to pay as much attention to scientific advice for other challenges as we emerge from the pandemic?

Former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson, and President of the International Science Council, Daya Reddy, discuss these issues in the inaugural episode of Global Science published online this week.

Global Science is an initiative of the International Science Council (ISC) and the Australian Academy of Science. The ISC is a non-government organisation with a unique global membership that brings together 40 international scientific unions and associations and over 140 national and regional scientific organisations, including academies and research councils.

Global Science builds on the Australian Academy of Science’s established and leading science communication effort which has shown there is a thirst for accurate and engaging science content.

By tapping into the ISC’s extensive network, each fortnight Global Science will broadcast interviews with the world’s best scientists and some of our greatest thinkers. Hosted by Australian journalist and clinical psychologist Nuala Hafner, the 20-minute conversational episodes will entertain and inform viewers on the most notable scientific issues that society faces today.

Australian Academy of Science Chief Executive Anna-Maria Arabia said the Academy is proud to be partnering with the International Science Council on the initiative.

“It is absolutely crucial that people understand the role of science during this time of crisis and beyond. Global Science will tackle the big questions of our time with the world’s leading scientific voices,” Ms Arabia said.

“The Academy has amassed 2.3 million followers on Facebook from only 9000 followers just over two years ago. I am delighted that in partnership with the International Science Council, we can expand our capability to allow leading global scientific voices to be heard at a time when we need more science, not less.”

In addition to the interview with Mary Robinson and Daya Reddy, the first episode of Global Science also explores how scientists accounted for the universe’s missing matter, in an interview with Associate Professor Jean-Pierre Macquart from Curtin University.

An upcoming episode will feature an interview with one of the ‘fathers of the Internet’, Vinton Cerf.

