Meet our STEM Women Changemakers

The winners of the STEM Women Changemakers grant. From L-R: Catherine Royans, Dr Emma Camp, Jerusha Mather, Jessie Panazzolo, Dr Kirsty Nash, Dr Mary McMillan, Professor Tanya M. Smith, Tishiko King, Ruwangi Fernando, Associate Professor Muireann Irish, Dr Momeneh Foroutan, and Dr Marit Kragt



The Academy has announced its inaugural group of twelve STEM Women Changemakers.

From start-up founders to organisational advocates, these women are using their knowledge, experience and networks to share their ideas and solutions for gender equity in Australian science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The STEM Changemakers are:

Thanks to the generous donation by Professor Michelle Coote of her Georgina Sweet Fellowship, the group will be supported to attend Catalysing Gender Equity 2020, a two-day outcome-driven conference in February guided by the Women in STEM Decadal Plan.

More information about the STEM Changemakers can be found on STEM Women, an online directory of women in Australia working in STEM.

STEM Women aims to promote gender equity in STEM by enabling a diverse range of women to be offered exciting opportunities to progress their careers and personal capabilities.

More than 2300 women have joined STEM Women and a broad range of people and organisations are using the resource to showcase and access the depth of talent of those working in the field.