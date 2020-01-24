Meet our STEM Women Changemakers
January 24, 2020
The winners of the STEM Women Changemakers grant. From L-R: Catherine Royans, Dr Emma Camp, Jerusha Mather, Jessie Panazzolo, Dr Kirsty Nash, Dr Mary McMillan, Professor Tanya M. Smith, Tishiko King, Ruwangi Fernando, Associate Professor Muireann Irish, Dr Momeneh Foroutan, and Dr Marit Kragt
The Academy has announced its inaugural group of twelve STEM Women Changemakers.
From start-up founders to organisational advocates, these women are using their knowledge, experience and networks to share their ideas and solutions for gender equity in Australian science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The STEM Changemakers are:
Dr Emma Camp, DECRA Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney—who is also the recipient of the Academy’s 2020 Max Day Environmental Science Fellowship Award.
Ruwangi Fernando, Founder of STEM Sisters
Dr Momeneh Foroutan, Research Fellow in Computational Cancer Immunotherapy at Monash University
Associate Professor Muireann Irish, ARC Future Fellow at the University of Sydney
Tishiko King, Community Support Officer at Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia
Dr Marit Kragt, Associate Professor at the University of Western Australia
Jerusha Mather, Phd Candidate at Victoria University
Dr Mary McMillan, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science at the University of New England
Dr Kirsty Nash, Founder of aKIDemic Life
Jessie Panazzolo, Founder of Lonely Conservationists
Catherine Royans, Swift Program Coordinator at the University of Adelaide
Professor Tanya M. Smith, Professor at Griffith University
Thanks to the generous donation by Professor Michelle Coote of her Georgina Sweet Fellowship, the group will be supported to attend
Catalysing Gender Equity 2020, a two-day outcome-driven conference in February guided by the Women in STEM Decadal Plan.
More information about the STEM Changemakers can be found on
STEM Women, an online directory of women in Australia working in STEM.
STEM Women aims to promote gender equity in STEM by enabling a diverse range of women to be offered exciting opportunities to progress their careers and personal capabilities.
More than 2300 women have joined STEM Women and a broad range of people and organisations are using the resource to showcase and access the depth of talent of those working in the field.