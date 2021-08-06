Academy endorses Uluru Statement from the Heart

Today, the Australian Academy of Science proudly adds its name to those endorsing the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
We do so alongside the four other learned academies, as part of the Australian Council of Learned Academies (ACOLA), and we recognise the need to do more to acknowledge and understand the deep knowledge held by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
“As leaders in the research sector, we commit to participating in the creation of a harmonised, national research culture,” said Academy President and Chair of the ACOLA board, Professor John Shine.
“One that removes structural inequity, values diversity, enriches and strengthens our and others' understandings of the world, and takes tangible actions to address the past and create a better future.”
Through this response, we commit to:
We also acknowledge that actions speak louder than words, the importance of reconciliation, and the sustained actions required to move forward—which involves us listening, learning, reflecting and engaging better.
To this end, the Australian Academy of Science has committed to a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which outlines the practical steps we will take to support positive change and facilitate reconciliation.
See ACOLA’s full response to the Uluru Statement from the Heart
© 2021 Australian Academy of Science