Nominate now for the Academy’s 2022 awards

Nominations are now open for the Academy’s 2022 honorific awards, and applications open for support for research conferences, research awards and travelling fellowships.

These awards and funding opportunities support and shine a light on researchers who are making outstanding contributions to science and progressing the advancement of science in Australia.

The awards recognise remarkable achievements in research fields including Earth sciences, biology, physics, mathematics, chemistry, experimental biomedicine, genetics and more, with some awards nominations being open biennially.

According to Dr Lara Malins, one of many award recipients featured in the Academy’s Science Matters magazine, the JG Russell Award she received is more than just extra funding. “It was just really fantastic to have that support. Awards that recognise early-career researchers set them on a trajectory that helps them be more successful.”

The Academy is committed to celebrating and supporting diversity. It is seeking nominations of outstanding scientists from all career stages, backgrounds and genders, and strongly encourages more nominations of women for all awards, in particular the premier, career and mid-career honorific awards.

New Premier Awards category

The recently launched Ruby Payne-Scott Medal and Lecture joins the Matthew Flinders and Macfarlane Burnet medals and lectures as an Academy Premier Award. The Premier Awards category is the Academy’s most prestigious category of awards, recognising researchers of the highest standing over a career of any length. Candidates and nominators for these awards may be non Fellows. The STEM sector is strongly encouraged to nominate suitable candidates for these awards.

Important dates

Honorific award nominations

All honorific award nominations close 1 May 2021.

Research conferences, research awards and travelling fellowships

All research conferences, research awards and travelling fellowships applications close 1 June 2021.

See below for the full list of 2022 awards, grants, fellowships and funding. More information on each award can be found at the Academy's Awards page, including how to nominate or apply.

Awards and opportunities now open

Earth sciences

Physical sciences

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biological science

Biomedical science

Population and the environment, and environmental science

Engineering