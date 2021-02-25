Nominate now for the Academy’s 2022 awards
February 25, 2021
Nominations are now open for the Academy’s 2022 honorific awards, and applications open for support for research conferences, research awards and travelling fellowships.
These awards and funding opportunities support and shine a light on researchers who are making outstanding contributions to science and progressing the advancement of science in Australia.
The awards recognise remarkable achievements in research fields including Earth sciences, biology, physics, mathematics, chemistry, experimental biomedicine, genetics and more, with some awards nominations being open biennially.
According to Dr Lara Malins, one of many award recipients featured in the Academy’s
Science Matters magazine, the JG Russell Award she received is more than just extra funding. “It was just really fantastic to have that support. Awards that recognise early-career researchers set them on a trajectory that helps them be more successful.”
The Academy is committed to
celebrating and supporting diversity. It is seeking nominations of outstanding scientists from all career stages, backgrounds and genders, and strongly encourages more nominations of women for all awards, in particular the premier, career and mid-career honorific awards. New Premier Awards category
The recently launched Ruby Payne-Scott Medal and Lecture joins the Matthew Flinders and Macfarlane Burnet medals and lectures as an Academy Premier Award. The Premier Awards category is the Academy’s most prestigious category of awards, recognising researchers of the highest standing over a career of any length. Candidates and nominators for these awards may be non Fellows. The STEM sector is strongly encouraged to nominate suitable candidates for these awards.
Important dates
Honorific award nominations
All honorific award nominations
close 1 May 2021. Research conferences, research awards and travelling fellowships
All research conferences, research awards and travelling fellowships applications
close 1 June 2021.
See below for the full list of 2022 awards, grants, fellowships and funding. More information on each award can be found at the
Academy's Awards page, including how to nominate or apply. Awards and opportunities now open
Earth sciences
Ruby Payne-Scott Medal and Lecture [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Premier award, Australian residents only
Ian Wark Medal and Lecture [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Career award, Australian residents only
Dorothy Hill Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Less than 10 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only, women only
Anton Hales Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Less than 10 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only
Nancy Millis Medal for Women in Science [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: 8-15 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only, women only
Frederick White Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Less than 10 yrs post PhD
Haddon Forrester King Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Career award, Australia and overseas
Mawson Medal and Lecture [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Career award, Australian residents only
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scientist Award [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: PhD candidate or less than 15 yrs post PhD, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders only
Selby Fellowship [Nominations due 1 June] Eligibility: More than 15 yrs post PhD, non-Australian residents only
Elizabeth and Fredrick White research conferences [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: organisations or individuals on behalf of organisations, Australia and overseas
The Moran Award for History of Science Research [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Postgraduate student, Australian residents only Physical sciences
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
David Craig Medal and Lecture [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Career award, Australian residents only
Le Fèvre Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Less than 10 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scientist Award [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: PhD candidate or less than 15 yrs post PhD, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders only
Selby Fellowship [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: More than 15 yrs post PhD, non-Australian residents only
The Moran Award for History of Science Research [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Postgraduate student, Australian residents only
Elizabeth and Fredrick White research conferences [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Organisations or individuals on behalf of organisations, Australia and overseas Biological science
Fenner Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Less than 10 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only
Ruth Stephens Gani Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Less than 15 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only
The Margaret Middleton Fund for endangered Australian native vertebrate animals [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Hold an APA, university scholarship or less than 3 yrs post-PhD, Australian residents only
The Max Day Environmental Science Fellowship Award [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: PhD candidate or less than 5 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only
The Moran Award for History of Science Research [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Postgraduate student, Australian residents only
Boden Research Conferences [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Organisations or individuals on behalf of organisations, Australia and overseas
Thomas Davies Research Grant for Marine, Soil and Plant Biology [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Less than 15 yrs post PhD
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scientist Award [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: PhD candidate or less than 15 yrs post PhD, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders only
Selby Fellowship [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: More than 15 yrs post PhD, non-Australian residents only
Graeme Caughley Travelling Fellowship [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Career award, Australian or New Zealand residents only\
Rudy Lemberg Travelling Fellowship [Nominations due 1 June] Eligibility: Career award, Australian or overseas residents Biomedical science
Suzanne Cory Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Career award, Australian residents only
Gustav Nossal Medal for Global Health [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Career award, Australian residents only
Gottschalk Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: between 8 to 15 post PhD, Australian residents only
Jacques Miller Medal [Nominations due 1 May] Eligibility: Less than 15 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only
Boden Research Conferences [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Organisations or individuals on behalf of organisations, Australia and overseas
The Moran Award for History of Science Research [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Postgraduate student, Australian residents only
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scientist Award [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: PhD candidate or less than 15 yrs post PhD, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders only
Selby Fellowship [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: More than 15 yrs post PhD, non-Australian residents only Population and the environment, and environmental science
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scientist Award [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: PhD candidate or less than 15 yrs post PhD, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders only
Selby Fellowship [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: More than 15 yrs post PhD, non-Australian residents only
The Max Day Environmental Science Fellowship Award [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: PhD candidate or less than 5 yrs post PhD, Australian residents only
Fenner Conference on the Environment [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Organisations or individuals on behalf of organisations, Australia and overseas
The Margaret Middleton Fund for endangered Australian native vertebrate animals [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Hold an APA, university scholarship or less than 3 yrs post-PhD, Australian residents only
The Moran Award for History of Science Research [Applications due 1 June] Eligibility: Postgraduate student, Australian residents only Engineering